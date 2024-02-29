Traders Buy High Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 104,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 85,092 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 23,218,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,716. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

