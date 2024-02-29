Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.6 %

KFY stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,365. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.01%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 66,791 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.