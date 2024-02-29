William Blair Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

