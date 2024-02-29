Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

DT opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

