Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 13,447 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGP stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

