Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.