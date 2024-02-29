Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 5.9 %
BECN stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.
Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply
In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on BECN. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
