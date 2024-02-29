Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,643 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $268.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.33 and its 200 day moving average is $233.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.