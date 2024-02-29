PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.56% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $49.39 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $243,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

