PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.56% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Shares of PRCT opened at $49.39 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $243,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
