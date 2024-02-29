Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.5% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $6,662,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 66.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $567.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

