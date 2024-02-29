Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

