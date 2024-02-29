Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,384 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 124.5% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,180,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

