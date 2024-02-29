Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $7,022,866 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $286.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

