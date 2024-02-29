Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.41 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

GWW opened at $974.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $887.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $791.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

