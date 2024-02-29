Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $211.95 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.