Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.24 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $242.00 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.99 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.25.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

