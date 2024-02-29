Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $315,239,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

