156,133 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 7.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,726,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLKN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.