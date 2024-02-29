Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDS opened at $465.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

