Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $4.61 Million Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,402 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.61% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after buying an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 154,220 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 50,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

