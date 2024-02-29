Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 154,469 Shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,469 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.31% of byNordic Acquisition worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYNO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,182. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.