Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE STN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stantec by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 320,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stantec by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 575,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 285,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stantec by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 243,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

