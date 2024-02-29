Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 168,402 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 131.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,402 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.61% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 53.8% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HQH traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 50,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,517. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

