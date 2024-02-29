Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 96,628 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,628 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $10.19.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.