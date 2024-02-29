ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.500-15.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.64.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,680. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $326.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average is $263.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 3.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

