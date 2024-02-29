Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $81.62. 137,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,339. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

