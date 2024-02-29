Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Beyond Meat Price Performance
Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,743,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,465. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $684.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
