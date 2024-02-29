Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,743,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,465. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $684.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.