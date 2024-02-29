Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.95 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

