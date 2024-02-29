Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

