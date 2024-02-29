Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.08 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,951 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of Payoneer Global worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 19.6 %

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

