Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,403 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 86,998 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 119,174 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 891,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 191,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,100,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

