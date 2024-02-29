Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Select Medical worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

