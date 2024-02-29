108,101 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 108,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

