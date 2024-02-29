Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.15% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.