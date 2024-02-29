Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 214,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of UGI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in UGI by 503.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Stock Up 1.0 %

UGI stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

