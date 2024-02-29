Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Qualys worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,668,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Qualys by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 0.4 %

Qualys stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.41. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

