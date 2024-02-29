Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 116,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.8% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 322,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 284,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

HQL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 37,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.