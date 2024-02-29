Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.48% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDST. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,583. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

