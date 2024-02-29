Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.48% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldenstone Acquisition by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDST traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,583. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

