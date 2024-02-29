Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.20 Million Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,229 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,651. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.