Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,835 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,557 shares of company stock worth $3,634,071. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

