Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 40,859 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 25,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,453. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0366 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

