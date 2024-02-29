Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $528,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 4,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

