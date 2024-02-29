Criteo (CRTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) recently:
- 2/9/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 2/8/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/8/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.
- 2/8/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Criteo is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Criteo Stock Performance
Criteo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,352. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.