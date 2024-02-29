Criteo (CRTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) recently:

2/9/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/8/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/8/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/8/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Criteo is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,352. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,240 shares of company stock worth $2,635,107 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

