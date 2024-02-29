Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $664,000 Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,756. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

