Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 46,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,074. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

