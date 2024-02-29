Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 198.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $508.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

