Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 207.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 647,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

