3,104 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

ATO stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

