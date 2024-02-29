Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

